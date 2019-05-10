Child sex offender has sentence increased

A man who sexually abused a teenage girl has had his sentence increased after the Attorney General, Geoffrey Cox QC MP, referred it to the Court of Appeal for being too low.

David Rawcliffe, 29, inappropriately touched the victim on several occasions between 2016 and 2018, before being reported to the police. Upon questioning by police, the offender admitted to the offences described by the victim, some of which took place when she was only 13.

At Preston Crown Court, Rawcliffe pleaded guilty to 8 counts of sexual activity with a child and one count of engaging in sexual activity while in the presence of a child and was sentenced to 2 years and 4 months in prison. His sentence has now been increased to 3 years and 4 months.

Speaking after the hearing the Attorney General said:

“The offender’s actions have had a severe impact on the victim and I feel the increased sentence more accurately reflects this.”