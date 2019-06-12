Child rapist has minimum sentence increased to 12 years

A man who systematically sexually abused and raped children has had his sentence increased after the Attorney General referred his sentence for being too lenient.

70 year old Peter Daniels was known as Uncle Pete to a number of families he befriended in his local area. From 2008 to 2017, he abused several children aged between 3 and 14 years, grooming them by taking them on day trips and giving them gifts including money.

During this time, Daniels sexually abused 20 young girls, filmed some of the offences and filed them on his computer.

He was originally sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 9 years. Today the Court of Appeal decided to increase the minimum term to 12 years.

After the hearing the Attorney General, Geoffrey Cox QC MP, said:

“A life sentence offers the public protection against the risks the offender poses to the community. While the maximum term in this case reflects the seriousness of the crime, I came to the view that the minimum sentence was unduly lenient. I am grateful the Court of Appeal agreed and increased it.”