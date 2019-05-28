Press release
Change of British High Commissioner to Tonga during Summer 2019
Mr Robin Ord-Smith MVO has been appointed High Commissioner to the Kingdom of Tonga, as we reopen our resident High Commission in Nukuʻalofa.
Mr Robin Ord-Smith MVO has been appointed High Commissioner to the Kingdom of Tonga, as we reopen our resident High Commission in Nukuʻalofa. He will succeed the current, non-resident High Commissioner, Ms Melanie Hopkins, who will remain High Commissioner to the Republic of Fiji. Mr Ord-Smith will take up his appointment during summer 2019.
CURRICULUM VITAE
Full name: Robin Jeremy Ord-Smith
Married to: Sezim Beksultanova
Children: Three sons
|2015 to 2019
|Bishkek, Her Majesty’s Ambassador
|2012 to 2014
|Dushanbe, Her Majesty’s Ambassador
|2011
|Baghdad, Director UK Trade and Investment (UKTI)
|2010 to 2011
|UKTI, Policy & Communications Strategist, High Value Opportunities Programme
|2007 to 2010
|Assistant Private Secretary to His Royal Highness The Duke of York
|2006 to 2007
|Tokyo, Director - Trade Promotion
|2003 to 2006
|Tokyo, First Secretary – Commercial
|2002 to 2003
|Tokyo, Director - Innovation UK Campaign
|2001 to 2002
|Tokyo, Marketing Manager, BAE Systems
|2000 to 2001
|Full-time Language Training (Japanese)
|1999 to 2000
|FCO, Deputy Head, Indonesia and East Timor Section
|1999
|Bonn, Legationsrat (First Secretary), German Ministry of Foreign Affairs
|1994 to 1998
|Kuala Lumpur, Third Secretary (Political, Press and Public Affairs), later Second Secretary (State Visit)
|1991 to 1994
|Bucharest, Vice Consul
|1991
|Algiers, Entry Clearance Officer
|1990 to 1991
|FCO, Kuwait Emergency Unit, Consular Unit
|1989 to 1990
|FCO, Assistant Desk Officer, Germany Section, Western Europe Department
Further information
-
