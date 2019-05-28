Press release

Change of British High Commissioner to Tonga during Summer 2019

Mr Robin Ord-Smith MVO has been appointed High Commissioner to the Kingdom of Tonga, as we reopen our resident High Commission in Nukuʻalofa.

Published 28 May 2019
From:
Foreign & Commonwealth Office
Mr Robin Ord-Smith MVO has been appointed High Commissioner to the Kingdom of Tonga, as we reopen our resident High Commission in Nukuʻalofa.

Mr Robin Ord-Smith MVO has been appointed High Commissioner to the Kingdom of Tonga, as we reopen our resident High Commission in Nukuʻalofa.

Mr Robin Ord-Smith MVO has been appointed High Commissioner to the Kingdom of Tonga, as we reopen our resident High Commission in Nukuʻalofa. He will succeed the current, non-resident High Commissioner, Ms Melanie Hopkins, who will remain High Commissioner to the Republic of Fiji. Mr Ord-Smith will take up his appointment during summer 2019.

CURRICULUM VITAE

Full name: Robin Jeremy Ord-Smith

Married to: Sezim Beksultanova

Children: Three sons

2015 to 2019 Bishkek, Her Majesty’s Ambassador
2012 to 2014 Dushanbe, Her Majesty’s Ambassador
2011 Baghdad, Director UK Trade and Investment (UKTI)
2010 to 2011 UKTI, Policy & Communications Strategist, High Value Opportunities Programme
2007 to 2010 Assistant Private Secretary to His Royal Highness The Duke of York
2006 to 2007 Tokyo, Director - Trade Promotion
2003 to 2006 Tokyo, First Secretary – Commercial
2002 to 2003 Tokyo, Director - Innovation UK Campaign
2001 to 2002 Tokyo, Marketing Manager, BAE Systems
2000 to 2001 Full-time Language Training (Japanese)
1999 to 2000 FCO, Deputy Head, Indonesia and East Timor Section
1999 Bonn, Legationsrat (First Secretary), German Ministry of Foreign Affairs
1994 to 1998 Kuala Lumpur, Third Secretary (Political, Press and Public Affairs), later Second Secretary (State Visit)
1991 to 1994 Bucharest, Vice Consul
1991 Algiers, Entry Clearance Officer
1990 to 1991 FCO, Kuwait Emergency Unit, Consular Unit
1989 to 1990 FCO, Assistant Desk Officer, Germany Section, Western Europe Department

Further information

Media enquiries

For journalists

Published 28 May 2019