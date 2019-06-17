Our Career Framework helps ensure that you have a clear pathway of information to help you make career choices. The aim of our ODP Career Framework is to help you identify what skills and behaviours you have, and which ones you’d like to develop further. We want to empower and support you to make your own career decisions and discover more options for your Civil Service career journey.

Our framework demonstrates where you might benefit from a move across the Civil Service and will help identify your transferable skills and links in to other professions. It also helps us to raise our professional standards by clearly articulating them and showcasing the unique experiences and development opportunities ODP offers.

Using our framework, you will understand the expectations for each role at each level and it can help you in your one to one discussions with your line manager or teams. We are always looking for people to share their career stories with us so we can give our people and those in other professions more information on the diverse and exciting roles we have in ODP.

If you would like to be involved in this and share your career story, or would like to speak to us for any reason, please email: odpcentralteam.talent@hmrc.gov.uk