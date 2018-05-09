News story
Call to Action – Step Change Programme
Important information and a call to stakeholders within the business community to participate in the National CT Step-Change Programme
This message is a call-to-action for policing, the private sector and government to support the integrated delivery of 25 projects intended to enhance the protective security of the United Kingdom. These projects have been defined through tri-partite working groups, established through the Step-Change conferences, and are a combination of new activity and works-in-progress that the working groups wish to develop and contribute to.
