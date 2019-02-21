Businesses urged to sign up for Latin America and Caribbean Roadshow

UK businesses are being urged to register for the 2019 Latin America and Caribbean (LATAC) Roadshow organised by the Department for International Trade (DIT) to identify new export opportunities in the region.

The LATAC Roadshow will be held at various locations across the UK including Glasgow, London, Reading, Leeds and the East Midlands. Businesses can register here before 28 February 2019 to attend.

These events will provide businesses with insight into the latest exporting opportunities in vibrant markets such as Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.

Joanna Crellin, HM Trade Commissioner for Latin America and the Caribbean, will lead the events alongside senior trade experts from DIT to give companies the latest advice and insights into new markets.

Businesses will also hear first-hand the experiences of companies which are already successfully exporting to LATAC, including JCB, Whittaker Engineering, Concept Smoke Screen and ABI electronics.

International Trade Secretary and President of the Board of Trade Dr Liam Fox MP said:

The Latin America and Caribbean region is home to more than 650 million people, where growing economies are demanding high-quality products and services. Companies that take advantage of this demand will flourish as the UK leaves the European Union and as the world looks to a time beyond Brexit. Each year, my international economic department helps thousands of companies of every size to break into global markets. Engagement with business roadshows such as LATAC will help companies to make the most of these export opportunities and inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs.

Latin America and the Caribbean combined is equivalent to the world’s third largest economy after China and the USA, offering vast potential for UK businesses across sectors such as food and drink, oil and gas, infrastructure and financial services.

HM Trade Commissioner for Latin America and the Caribbean, Joanna Crellin, said:

Latin America and the Caribbean have vibrant and dynamic economies, so the roadshow presents a valuable opportunity for UK businesses to develop stronger trade links outside Europe. “In the year to September 2018, £12.8 billion worth of UK goods and services were exported to LATAC – but there is potential for so much more, which is why DIT is dedicated to promoting UK trade and prosperity globally and improving market access for businesses. I look forward to attending the roadshow and meeting innovative British businesses ready to make their mark across the world.”

Home to over 650 million people, LATAC includes 48 countries and territories with a growing middle-class population, resulting in greater demand for high-quality products and services.

Scottish Secretary David Mundell said:

A number of Scottish companies are already working in and exporting to South America very successfully. I have visited South America in recent years to promote Scottish business interests and to help launch Innes and Gunn in the Paraguay market. I know from speaking to businesses out there that Scotland’s skills, products and services are highly regarded, and I’ve seen first-hand the opportunities that exist. I’ve also witnessed the support on offer from DIT and our diplomatic networks. So I would encourage businesses in Scotland to attend the LATAC Roadshow to identify new export opportunities and meet the demand for high-quality Scottish products and services worldwide.

Ian Harrison, Head of Exports for the Midlands at DIT, said:

There is an untapped demand across Latin America and the Caribbean for UK goods and services in these high value sectors, and our mission is to showcase the prospects in the region. I highly encourage businesses to sign up and take advantage of this opportunity.

Ben Raby, Head of South East, Department for International Trade, said: