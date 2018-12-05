News story

Bristol seminar: Responding to County Lines and ‘Cuckooing’

This free seminar will discuss the mechanics of the 'county lines' drug supply methodology, the associated harms and the implications for the commissioning of public services.

Academy for Social Justice Commissioning
23 January, 2019

featuring

Jack Spicer │ PhD Researcher & Associate Lecturer in Criminology │ University of the West of England
Dr Leah Moyle │ Lecturer in Criminology │ Royal Holloway University Lucy Macready │ Community Safety Manager │ Somerset County Council Sammy Odoi │ Managing Director │ Wipers Youth CIC DCI Kerry Paterson │ County Lines Lead │ Avon & Somerset Police

Please see the attached flyer for further information and how to book

Responding to county lines and 'cuckooing' (seminar flyer)

PDF, 450KB, 1 page

