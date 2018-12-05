News story
Bristol seminar: Responding to County Lines and ‘Cuckooing’
This free seminar will discuss the mechanics of the 'county lines' drug supply methodology, the associated harms and the implications for the commissioning of public services.
23 January, 2019
featuring
Jack Spicer │ PhD Researcher & Associate Lecturer in Criminology │ University of the West of England
Dr Leah Moyle │ Lecturer in Criminology │ Royal Holloway University Lucy Macready │ Community Safety Manager │ Somerset County Council Sammy Odoi │ Managing Director │ Wipers Youth CIC DCI Kerry Paterson │ County Lines Lead │ Avon & Somerset Police
Please see the attached flyer for further information and how to book
Published 5 December 2018