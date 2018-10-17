News story
Bristol seminar: Integration of Services between NHS England and the Police and Crime Commissioner for Avon and Somerset
This free seminar will describe the integration of commissioning of Arrest Referral and Liaison & Diversion services in Avon & Somerset
26 November, 2018
featuring Cliff Hoyle │ Health and Justice Commissioning – Mental Health │ NHS England South Marc Hole │Head of Commissioning & Partnerships │ Office of the Avon and Somerset PCC Avon and Wiltshire Mental Health Partnership NHS Trust
Please see the attached lfyer for information and how to book
Published 17 October 2018