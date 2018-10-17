News story

Bristol seminar: Integration of Services between NHS England and the Police and Crime Commissioner for Avon and Somerset

This free seminar will describe the integration of commissioning of Arrest Referral and Liaison & Diversion services in Avon & Somerset

Published 17 October 2018
Academy for Social Justice Commissioning
26 November, 2018

featuring Cliff Hoyle │ Health and Justice Commissioning – Mental Health │ NHS England South Marc Hole │Head of Commissioning & Partnerships │ Office of the Avon and Somerset PCC Avon and Wiltshire Mental Health Partnership NHS Trust

Please see the attached lfyer for information and how to book

Integration of services between NHS England and the OPCC for Avon and Somerset (seminar flyer)

PDF, 321KB, 1 page

