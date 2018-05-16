Bluestone makes Anglesey prime destination for second Welsh holiday resort

Welsh Secretary to attend third Board of Trade meeting in Stirling as Bluestone confirms its aim to create a world class tourism destination on Anglesey

UK Government launches a new drive to attract more than £30 billion of investment to 68 projects across the UK.

Online one stop shop invest.great.gov.uk launched to help global investors find UK projects.

High Potential Opportunities scheme to be extended across more than 20 new sectors and areas of the UK

Leading Welsh tourism destination Bluestone will look to capitalise on UK Government trade and investment support as it makes plans to extend Welsh footprint with the development of a new luxury 5-star resort on Anglesey.

The announcement comes as the Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns attends the third Board of Trade meeting in Stirling on Thursday (17 May), convened to help boost exports, attract inward investors and ensure the benefits of free trade are spread equally across the country.

At the meeting, the UK Government’s International Trade Secretary Dr Liam Fox will launch a new drive to attract foreign investment into the UK at a meeting of the Board of Trade in Stirling.

The Department for International Trade (DIT) is promoting 68 UK investment projects worth more than £30 billion to overseas investors. With more to be added over the coming months, the projects will also be promoted through a revamped online one stop shop for potential investors: invest.great.gov.uk.

One of the projects being promoted is Bluestone Holy Island Resort Ynys Mon on Anglesey. Bluestone has struck a deal with property development firm Land and Lakes to acquire 200 acres of land on the Penrhos Estate.,

The project that is expected to attract around 200,000 visitors a year, has a GDV of £105m and will create 900 jobs once operational and an estimated 600 during its construction.

Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns said:

Bluestone’s venture in North Wales is just one of the many projects being primed for international investment here in Wales. And the UK Government is wholly commitment to creating the conditions to make these deals happen. The initiatives we are launching today show how we will continue to work on behalf of every hardworking business in the UK to drum up trade, encourage international investment and pave the way for growth which generates jobs, security and a more prosperous Wales in the future.

William McNamara, CEO of Bluestone National Park Resort said:

We are delighted to announce that Bluestone will create another unique short break destination bringing millions of pounds of investment and hundreds of jobs to Holy Island, Ynys Môn. Our outward looking ethos will prevail and that means we will be working with local contractors, suppliers and the people of north Wales to deliver another world class destination. The resort will be sensitively developed, respecting and protecting the language, culture and environment of this beautiful coastal location. We can give hundreds of young people a start in their working lives and for older people, a new challenge or a change of career and bring success and prosperity to this special part of North Wales. We have a wealth of experience working with local suppliers and have helped build a huge variety of businesses in Pembrokeshire over the past decade. We believe we can replicate the same in the community of Ynys Môn. It will be a significant deal for Wales and give a huge boost to Welsh businesses. We will attract thousands of families from around the UK and Ireland to visit our beautiful country, spend their holidays here and be part of our Bluestone story.

Anglesey Council’s Economic Development and Major Projects portfolio holder, Councillor Carwyn Jones, said:

This is very welcome news. Bluestone is already an established and respected name in the leisure sector and bringing them to Anglesey would be extremely positive in terms of investment, jobs and supply chain. Attracting the Bluestone brand to the Penrhos site would undoubtedly also provide a huge boost for the tourism sector in Holyhead, on Anglesey and in North Wales, whilst also raising the Island’s profile internationally. I am now hopeful that through the support provide by UK Government’s Department for International Trade and the Welsh Government, a suitable financial package can be secured in order to bring Bluestone to Anglesey.

Richard Sidi, Chief Executive for Land & Lakes said:

We are delighted that Bluestone appreciates the unique setting at Penrhos and shares our vision for its sensitive development. Penrhos is a world-class coastal landscape on an island that has been a much-loved family holiday destination for generations. We believe that the landmark nature of this development coupled with its excellent transport links to the UK mainland will drive Anglesey’s tourism economy to the next level. Millions of pounds of investment and hundreds of new jobs with careers in hospitality will mean exciting times for the local community. We are committed to ensuring that the people of Anglesey and local businesses benefit as much as possible from this legacy driven project.

The Trade Secretary will also extend the highly successful High Potential Opportunities scheme, piloted in Doncaster’s rail industry, Telford’s agri-tech sector, and Greater Manchester’s innovative Graphene-based lightweight materials sector to new industries and parts of the UK.

Dr Liam Fox, International Trade Secretary and President of the Board of Trade said:

This is a bold and ambitious programme, building on the UK’s position as the leading destination for foreign investment in Europe through the government’s Modern Industrial Strategy, helping to build a Britain fit for the future. The High Potential Opportunities scheme will deliver growth where it is most needed, ensuring that the benefits of global investment are felt in every part of the country. And with more than £30 billion worth of new opportunities, my international economic department’s overseas network is working hard to attract top investors to the UK.

DIT works directly with companies in 177 cities in 108 countries around the world. Last year, DIT helped attract 2,265 investment projects which created or safeguarded 108,000 jobs in the UK.

The extended High Potential Opportunities scheme is now taking applications from business organisations, Local Enterprise Partnerships and councils from across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. In the first phase, more than 20 new sectors and areas of the UK will benefit from a boost in investment – creating new jobs and securing the UK’s prosperity.

Through the modern Industrial Strategy, the Government is setting out a long-term plan to boost the productivity and earning power of people throughout the UK. It sets out how the Government is building a Britain fit for the future – helping businesses create better, higher-paying jobs in every part of the UK with investment in skills, industries and infrastructure.

Whilst in Scotland, Dr Fox will also announce the winners of the BOFTAs – Board of Trade Awards. Six Scottish companies are being recognised for their excellence in international trade, demonstrating innovation, creativity and entrepreneurialism.

ENDS

For further information

Contact the DIT Media Team on 020 7215 2000 or email baylee.turner@trade.gov.uk

Follow us: @tradegovuk : gov.uk/dit

Notes to editors

1) The Department for International Trade (DIT) secures UK and global prosperity by promoting and financing international trade and investment, and championing free trade. We are an international economic department, responsible for:

Bringing together policy, promotion and financial expertise to break down barriers to trade and investment, and help businesses succeed

Delivering a new trade policy framework for the UK as we leave the EU

Promoting British trade and investment across the world

Building the global appetite for British goods and services

2) Details of the 68 projects being promoted by DIT, by location and value:

East Midlands

Loughborough University Science & Enterprise Park, Loughborough, £625m

Island Site, Nottingham, £500m

Ashton Green, Leicester, £480m

Drakelow Park, Derbyshire, £360m

Waterside, Nottingham, £340m

Grantham Southern Quadrant, Lincolnshire, £200m

Tudor Cross, Bolsover, £175m

Heart of the City, Derby, £165m

Space Park Leicester, Leicester, £100m

Boots Enterprise Zone, Nottingham, £100m

East of England

Wisbech Garden Town, Cambridgeshire, £2,500m

CAMRO, Ely, £800m

Nelson Quay, King’s Lynn, £120m

Northern Ireland

Sirocco Quays, Belfast, £465m

Titanic Quarter, Belfast, £365m

Weavers Cross, Belfast, £250m

McAleer & Rushe, Belfast, £175m

One Bankmore Square, Belfast, £100m

21–29 Corporation St, Belfast, £92m

Norwich Union House, Belfast, £54m

Baptist Church, Belfast, £30m

Northern Powerhouse

Wirral Waters, Wirral, Merseyside, £4,000m

Trafford Waters, Manchester, £1,000m

Kirkstall Forge, Leeds, £400m

Protos, Cheshire, £300m

MediaCityUK, Manchester, £300m

Property Alliance Group Portfolio, Manchester, £300m

Pall Mall Exchange, Liverpool, £150m

Stockport Exchange, Stockport, £140m

Future Carrington, Manchester, £100m

Liverpool Waters, Liverpool, £100m

West Midlands

UK Central Hub and HS2 Interchange, Solihull, £2,000m

Birmingham International Station, Birmingham, £1,400m

Birmingham Curzon, Birmingham, £1,000m

Friargate Coventry, Coventry, £700m

i54 Western Extension, Wolverhampton, £600m

Paradise, Birmingham, £550m

Stafford Gateway North, Stafford, £381m

Stoke-on-Trent City Centre, Stoke-on-Trent, £310m

Worcester Growth Corridor, Worcester, £300m

MIRA Technology Park Southern Manufacturing Sector, Nuneaton, £150m

Interchange Commercial District, Wolverhampton, £150m

Skylon Park, Hereford, £105m

Telford Investment Cluster, Telford, £105m

Redditch Gateway, Redditch, £100m

Scotland

Dundee Waterfront, Dundee, £500m

Buchanan Wharf, Glasgow, £350m

Magenta, Glasgow, £280m

AMIDS, Renfrewshire, £244m

Edinburgh International Business Gateway, Edinburgh, £185m

Queen’s Square, Aberdeen, £150m

Bothwell Street, Glasgow, £140m

George Street Complex, Glasgow, £100m

Perth West, Perth, £100m

South East

Otterpool Park, Folkestone, £2,000m

Fawley Waterside, Hampshire, £1,000m

Hickstead Science & Technology Park, Sussex, £350m

Bexhill Enterprise Park, Sussex, £150m

Bargate Quarter, Southampton, £150m

South West

UK Cyber Park, Cheltenham, £600m

West Carclaze, Cornwall, £400m

Gateway Development, Plymouth, £100m

Yorkshire & Humber

Sirius Minerals Polyhalite Project, North Yorkshire & Teeside, £2,900m

York Central, York, £750m

Axiom Regional Shopping Centre, Wakefield, £400m

Aero Centre Yorkshire, Doncaster, £100m

Unity Doncaster, Doncaster, £100m

Wales

Penrhos Coastal Holiday Resort, Anglesey, North Wales, £105m

68 projects worth £33,791,000,000

3) The Government’s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Strategy consists of operational changes which will:

Improve the effectiveness of our work and help teams to focus on the projects which contribute most to the UK economy.

Clearly define DIT’s priorities for promoting investment opportunities.

DIT has been working closely with colleagues across government to ensure the closest possible alignment of activity to support the Industrial Strategy’s initiatives around supporting the business environment, growing clusters and sectors, and the promotion of FDI through DIT’s FDI strategy.

This will deliver a more targeted approach to promotion and investor support, and better address market failures to maximise wealth creation across the UK.

From next financial year, we will change our measure of performance from the volume of projects landed to a comprehensive measure of economic impact.

Alongside this, we will work with local partners to build a portfolio of ‘High Potential Opportunities’ across the UK to promote investment opportunities showcasing UK sector strengths, skills bases, cost bases and infrastructure programmes that are not readily referenced by current market information and have a high potential to deliver economic benefits.

This will enable us to be more responsive to the needs of foreign investors and better match investor requirements with opportunities across the UK that have the capacity to drive high value growth and jobs.

Details of the existing High Potential Opportunities (HPO) pilot schemes:

HPO commercialising new technologies for high productivity food production (Telford)

High productivity food production is set to disrupt agriculture markets due to growing demand for food and scarce land resource. Innovation breakthroughs in satellite imaging, remote sensing and precision farming are ready for commercialisation.

Telford is home to Harper Adams University, a world-leader in agri-tech research and home of the National Centre for Precision Farming - developing automation, drones, autonomous systems, with strong links to and appetite to work with business. The area has an advanced engineering cluster with crossover technologies, e.g. remote sensors, and availability of development-ready land with pro-active planning and landing support from council.

HPO rail rolling stock supply chain (Doncaster)

An ageing fleet with passenger and freight numbers that are increasing, the size of UK rolling stock growing faster than at any time in decades, combined with government commitments on rail projects, the arrival of HS2, and a significant level of imports ripe for substitution, creates a pipeline of UK demand offering a multitude of supply chain opportunities in procurement.

Rail has been a major part of Doncaster’s economy for over 150 years: strong infrastructure includes iPortrail, at the heart of the UK’s intermodal transport network. The region offers a rail cluster of 50 companies and 8,000 rail employees, and a pool of talent to provide the employees of today. This is future proofed by the National College for High Speed Rail, developing a pipeline of work ready talent for tomorrow.

HPO lightweight and specialist materials for the transport sector (Greater Manchester: Rochdale, Bury, Oldham)

There is a global opportunity in lightweight materials for transport applications:

Light alloys

Technical textiles

Coatings

Graphene & 2D materials

Materials for demanding environments

Greater Manchester offers a gateway to opportunities in lightweight structures throughout the North West, the rest of the UK, and across Europe. The unique ecosystem offers the ability to move from research and testing, to commencing small scale production, and includes scaling up in the UK (rather than abroad) with the benefits of retaining your people, networks and importantly links to world class research.