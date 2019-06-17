Big boost for tiny tech

Secretary of State for Scotland, David Mundell, met with the Principal of the University of Glasgow Sir Anton Muscatelli and senior colleagues to discuss the University’s exciting plans for a Clyde Waterfront Innovation Campus.

The campus will act as a centre of excellence for a range of new technologies, co-locating industry and world class research and putting Scotland at the forefront of an industry that is worth more than £1 billion globally. As well as providing economic growth for the city and for Scotland, the new campus will provide a major boost to the local area delivering jobs, contributing to regeneration and providing links with local schools to increase access to university.

One of the main elements of the new campus will be an enhanced James Watt Nanofabrication Centre. This centre has housed all the facilities at the University of Glasgow in a single ‘clean room’ since 2005 but has now outgrown that base.

Nanofabrication is high-tech manufacturing at a microscopic scale. It has widespread applications, including in healthcare, security, defence, sustainable energy and electronics. Glasgow has over 35 years’ experience in the field and spin-out companies from University of Glasgow’s research already employ over 500 people in Scotland.

The relocation of the James Watt Nanofabrication Centre involves a commitment of £28 million from the University of Glasgow and an additional £27.5 million will come from the UK and Scottish governments as part of the Glasgow City Region Deal.

Scottish Secretary David Mundell said:

These exciting proposals will help to secure Glasgow’s place as a world leader for nanotechnology. We will continue to work closely with the University of Glasgow and others to ensure high-tech manufacturing and innovation goes from strength to strength. I am glad that the UK Government is supporting these plans through its £523 million Glasgow City Region Deal investment. To date the UK Government has committed more than £1.35 billion of UK Government Growth Deal funds to support sustainable growth in Scotland, and create jobs and opportunities for the future.

The Principal of the University of Glasgow Sir Anton Muscatelli said:

We were delighted to host a visit by the Secretary of Scotland David Mundell to the University and to share our vision, and excitement, at the potential for developing an innovation campus in Govan. Our ambition is to create a world leading centre for quantum, nanotechnology and precision medicine and I was very encouraged by the interest and support shown by the Secretary of State.

Together the UK and Scottish Government are providing £98 million of City Deal funding to develop an innovation district in the west end of Glasgow, - a corridor from Glasgow University and the West End, down towards the SECC and Pacific Quay, and up to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

The investment will improve connectivity and unlock the development potential of vacant and derelict sites for jobs and housing.