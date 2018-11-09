Award for Sellafield’s mental health campaign

The company’s ‘It’s okay to talk about mental health’ campaign has been named Best Internal Communications Campaign by the Chartered Institute of Public Relations, at their North West Pride Awards in Manchester.

The campaign is part of a wider approach to promote equality, diversity and inclusion in the workplace, using the mantra ‘Respected. Included. Performing at our best’.

It featured a range of videos and events in which employees shared their own stories about mental health issues, and supported the national conversation around ‘Mental Health Awareness Week ‘in May 2018.

Alan Rankin from Sellafield Ltd, said:

This award is recognition of all the hard work people across the organisation have put in to ensuring mental health is taken seriously.

As we know, 1 in 4 people will experience mental health problems in their lifetime, so our campaign is very much focused on ensuring we have a supportive working environment for people who have or might suffer such problems.

This is just the start of our journey, but we are extremely proud of the way our employees are continuing to develop a culture that promotes understanding, respect and support for all our colleagues.

I’d like to thank everyone who is helping us to remove the stigma associated with mental health issues.

The Chartered Institute of Public Relations Pride Awards are selected by a team of leading industry experts.