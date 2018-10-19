News story
Availability of ESFA services: 20 October to 22 October 2018
We are carrying out essential maintenance this weekend on ESFA services.
As a result of essential maintenance, the following ESFA services will be unavailable between 7am on Saturday 20 October and 8am on Monday 22 October 2018:
- Data Collections Service (the Hub)
- Manage your education and skills funding (previously called Skills funding service)
- Learning Records Service
- Apprenticeship Service
- National Careers Service
Please do not attempt to use ESFA services during this period. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.
Published 19 October 2018