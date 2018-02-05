Attorney General appoints new Treasury Counsel

The Attorney General Jeremy Wright QC MP, has appointed 5 new members to the Treasury Counsel team.

Tom Little and Julian Evans have been appointed as Senior Treasury Counsel to the Crown. The appointments will run for 3 years from 20 December 2017.

Joel Smith, Jonathan Polnay and Paul Jarvis have been appointed as Junior Treasury Counsel to the Crown. The appointments will run for 3 years from 21 November 2017.

Mr Mark Heywood QC is First Senior Treasury Counsel and heads the team of Senior and Junior Treasury Counsel. Treasury Counsel prosecute some of the most serious criminal cases in the country.

Miss Alison Morgan is First Junior Treasury Counsel.

The title “Treasury Counsel” derives from the days when all Crown Counsel at the Central Criminal Court were instructed by the Treasury Solicitor. That procedu re was changed in 1908, and since then the Director of Public Prosecutions has instructed the permanent counsel there.

Treasury Counsel are appointed by the Attorney General. They are divided into 2 groups: Senior Treasury Counsel and Junior Treasury Counsel.