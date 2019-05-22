Attorney General appoints new Senior Treasury Counsel

The Attorney General, Rt Hon Geoffrey Cox QC MP, has appointed 2 new members to his Senior Treasury Counsel.

Alison Morgan QC and William Emlyn Jones have been appointed for 3 years. Alison Morgan was appointed Junior Treasury Counsel in July 2012, while William Emlyn Jones was appointed as Junior Treasury Counsel in July 2014.

The Treasury Counsel prosecutes some of the most serious criminal cases in the country.

The title ‘Treasury Counsel’ derives from when the Crown Counsel was instructed by the Treasury Solicitor at the Central Criminal Court. That procedure changed in 1908 and since then the Director of Public Prosecutions has instructed the Permanent Counsel there.

Treasury Counsel is appointed by the Attorney General and is divided into 2 groups: Senior Treasury Counsel and Junior Treasury Counsel.