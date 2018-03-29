Applications are open for DIT's International Trade Summer School 2018

This new summer school offers a unique opportunity for participants to gain invaluable expert insight into international trade and investment. It will be a 3 day residential course which will take place in London from 16 to 18 July 2018.

The summer school’s extensive practical learning programme will involve:

learning about international trade concepts through classroom based sessions

taking part in group based export related challenges

hearing from high profile international trade experts and practitioners

meeting successful businesses leaders

engaging with senior government officials

learning more about careers in trade

As well as developing knowledge and ideas around international trade and investment, the summer school will benefit participants by:

equipping them with useful skills for their future careers

preparing them for engagement in international trade and investment

supporting job applications

How to apply for Department for International Trade’s ( DIT ) summer school

Email TradeAcademyProgramme@trade.gov.uk to request an application form or to ask for more information.

Forms should be completed and returned by 2 May 2018.

Applications will be assessed against criteria such as: