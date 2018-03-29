News story
Applications are open for DIT's International Trade Summer School 2018
DIT’s new National Trade Academy Programme is running its first ever free residential summer school in July 2018 for students aged 18 plus.
This new summer school offers a unique opportunity for participants to gain invaluable expert insight into international trade and investment. It will be a 3 day residential course which will take place in London from 16 to 18 July 2018.
The summer school’s extensive practical learning programme will involve:
- learning about international trade concepts through classroom based sessions
- taking part in group based export related challenges
- hearing from high profile international trade experts and practitioners
- meeting successful businesses leaders
- engaging with senior government officials
- learning more about careers in trade
As well as developing knowledge and ideas around international trade and investment, the summer school will benefit participants by:
- equipping them with useful skills for their future careers
- preparing them for engagement in international trade and investment
- supporting job applications
How to apply for Department for International Trade’s (DIT) summer school
Email TradeAcademyProgramme@trade.gov.uk to request an application form or to ask for more information.
Forms should be completed and returned by 2 May 2018.
Applications will be assessed against criteria such as:
- evidence of successful team working
- demonstration of desirable skills and qualities