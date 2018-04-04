Applications are now closed

The Civil Service Fast Track Apprenticeship is now closed for applications for this year.

Thank you to everyone who has applied, good luck during the process and for those of you who are successful we look forward to seeing you soon.

For those of you who have applied but unfortunately not been successful this year, try not to worry. Not everyone gets through on their first time and you will be eligible to apply again during next year’s application window.

If you have applied with the last few days, please remember that you have 5 days from application and confirmation to complete your online tests.