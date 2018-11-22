Angler without a fishing licence pleads guilty to obstructing an officer

Jayne Hinch, 56, of Pastor Ridings, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to fishing without a rod licence and obstructing a constable in the execution of his duty at Willow Lakes, Bodham in Norfolk on 18 July this year.

Hinch received a total penalty of £230, comprising £50 fine, £150 costs and a victim surcharge of £30, at Norwich Magistrates Court on 15 November.

After the hearing the Environment Agency’s Enforcement Team Leader Lesley Robertson said:

Environment Agency Fisheries Enforcement Officers regularly patrol waters across East Anglia. Our officers are deemed to be a constable for the purposes of enforcing the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975, or any order or byelaw under it. This case shows that anyone found fishing illegally or obstructing an Officer carrying out their duties may face prosecution and a fine.

All anglers need a valid Environment Agency rod licence. Rod licences now run 365 days from the day of purchase, regardless of when it is purchased in the year. This offers 12 full months of fishing. However, fishing without one can lead to a fine of £2,500.

Lesley added:

The money raised through the sales of rod licences is re-invested and enables us to improve all fisheries including rivers for anglers. Our officers routinely undertake licence checks and we urge anyone with information about illegal fishing activities to contact us.

Illegal fishing should be reported to the Environment Agency’s Incident Hotline on 0800 80 70 60, or alternatively to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A 365-day licence for the 2018/19 season costs £30 for non-migratory trout and coarse fish (2 rods) or £82 for salmon and migratory trout (1 rod). A 365-day non-migratory trout and coarse fish licence for 3 rods costs just £45. Junior rod licenses (which are free), are available to junior anglers (aged 13-16). Anglers 12 or under do not require a licence.

Anglers over 65 and anyone with a Blue Badge parking concession or in receipt of Disability Living Allowance or Personal Independence Payment (PIP) also pay the concessionary adult rate of £20 (non-migratory trout, coarse fish and eels 2 rods), £30 (non-migratory trout, coarse fish and eels 3 rods), and £54 (salmon and migratory trout). One and eight-day licences for occasional anglers with two rods are also available for £6 and £12 (non-migratory trout, coarse fish and eels) or £20 and £54 (salmon and migratory trout).

The new 365-day full annual licence will run from the time and date of purchase, or requested future start time and date, to 23:59 hours on the eve of the anniversary of purchase, one calendar year later.

Licences can be bought using a credit or debit card by calling the telesales line on 0344 800 5386 between 8am and 6pm.

Alternatively, they can be obtained from the GOV.UK website or any Post Office.