Alun Cairns: “This deal delivers the certainty that Welsh businesses and employers need, protecting jobs and livelihoods.”

Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns will visit Cardiff based CatSci later today (Friday 7 December) to underline the UK government’s commitment to support the Welsh business community as we prepare to leave the European Union.

The visit follows the UK Government’s publication of its Withdrawal Agreement which outlines the terms of our exit from the EU. The deal secured by the UK Government takes back control of our borders, our laws and our money while protecting jobs, security and the integrity of our United Kingdom.

During the visit, the Welsh Secretary will tour the site and speak to senior leaders and members of staff about how the Withdrawal Agreement will ensure a strong future relationship with the EU, making sure that Wales and the rest of the UK is best placed to make the most of the new opportunities that will emerge across the world while taking back control of our laws, borders and money.

CatSci is a fast growing and adaptable process development clinical research organisation with a proven track record in optimising chemical reactions to create scalable manufacturing processes. Based in Cardiff, CatSci aims to minimise risks and deliver results in a faster, safer and more sustainable way. Helping to create the best innovative therapeutics, the company is at the forefront of chemical process research, attracting clients from all over the world.

Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns said:

This government is working to deliver a Brexit that works for the people of Wales whilst honouring the result of the referendum. The Withdrawal Agreement delivers the certainty that employers and businesses such as CatSci need, protecting the jobs and livelihoods of people across Wales. CatSci is an important part of the growing life sciences sector in Wales, providing companies all over the world with chemical reaction expertise. The Withdrawal Agreement put forward by the UK Government will ensure that CatSci can continue its work, cementing Wales’ position as a hub for life science expertise.

CEO of CatSci, Dr Ross Burns said: