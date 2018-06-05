Learning and Work Institute (L&W) have published a collection of essays contributing to the apprenticeships debate – including a winning essay from digital marketing apprentice Dexter Hutchings, from the Edge Foundation, amongst those being published.

Dexter, a member of the Young Apprenticeship Ambassadors Network (YAAN) in the South East wrote one of six essay’s submitted by apprentices, and his winning essay was shared at an event held yesterday (4 June), bringing together the thoughts of leading thinkers and organisations on how the quality of apprenticeships and widening access to them.

Titled ‘All Change: Where next for Apprenticeships’, the collection includes contributions from authors, including Jo Maher, Principal and Chief Executive at Boston College; Annie Peate, Education and Skills Policy Advisor at the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB); Jeremy Crook, Chief Executive at the Black Training and Enterprise Group (BTEG) and Jan Tregelles, Chief Executive of Mencap, amongst others.

Authors recognise the generational challenge to grow prosperity and make sure everyone has the chance to make the most of their talents; highlighting how apprenticeships have the potential to make a real difference, whilst harnessing the enthusiasm for apprenticeships from employers, providers and individuals.

Dexter’s winning essay features in the apprentice voice section - with content from other apprentices from a cross section of industry, outlining their individual journeys, the impact of recent reforms and their views on what they’ve gone through during their apprenticeship.

Keith Smith, Director, Apprenticeships Group, ESFA said:

I read with interest the views of authors contributing to this piece of research and having their support is important so that we can continue to convey the positive messaging around apprenticeships and their impact on individuals and employers alike. It is great to hear the views and thinking of an apprentice. Congratulations to Dexter on having a winning essay he clearly understands the apprenticeship journey and it is great that he has got involved and shared his experiences.

We are striving to achieve excellence in apprenticeships and through reforms, including the introduction of the apprenticeship levy. We are putting apprenticeships in the hands of employers – giving them the opportunity to shape the skills they need, not only for their own business but for local, regional and national skills needs – making more of them available to individuals such as Dexter.

The Learning and Work Institute have launched this essay collection at yesterday’s event, hosted by Robert Halfon MP, where he also introduced contributions from Gordon Marsden MP, Shadow Skills Minister, and a number of other essay authors. The essay collection is available to view on the L&W website.