Aggregation of disparate CCTV feeds - market exploration

On behalf of UK Policing, we are trying to better understand current market capability in meeting this challenge in order to fully scope and better design a potential future competition. This will provide us with an understanding of what potential solutions to aid real time video feed aggregation already exist as well as emerging novel solutions. This request for information is not a commitment to subsequently launch a formal DASA competition.

Background

Providing an effective public safety response is increasingly reliant on timely access and exploitation of digital information. However, access to digital information is typically frustrated by the data being held in proprietary formats within individual corporate operating systems. Access to CCTV by law enforcement personnel is currently a manual process of physical retrieval from third parties, if it is assessed as likely the CCTV will contain material of relevance to policing operations. The data is typically retrieved in a variety of file types through numerous formats (email, a USB stick, or burned onto DVD). To support more efficient use of resource, there is a need to explore novel exploitation of technology to better protect the public and enhance operational response.

What we want

Acknowledging the applicability of due process such as the Police and Criminal Evidence Act (PACE) and legislation such as the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act and the General Data Protection Regulations (RIPA and GDPR), we are interested in solutions of any maturity which would allow police control room operators to deliver some or all of the following capability:

to pull/request data from a known CCTV system or Video Management System.

to aggregate the data feed and allow ingestion by a second video management system.

to access video held in a wide range of existing video standards, namely but not exclusively: IP multicast, IP Unicast, media in HTTP(S), RTP and RTSP and ONVIF compliance (RTSP over HTTP).

to access multiple concurrent video streams.

Any solution should also provide a RESTful API for additional integration, to enable a more open approach to inter-operation.

We are interested in all forms and maturity of potential solutions, ranging from commercial off the shelf products to collaborations between industry leads and academia.

By completing the Capability Submission Form neither DASA nor yourselves are committing to anything, but your submissions will be used to help DASA focus the direction of the work and shape the requirements for a possible themed call in this area in the future.

What we don’t want

We are not interested in solutions which are reliant on the data being pushed from source. We are not interested in literature reviews, paper-based studies, non-technical solutions or marginal improvements to existing capabilities.

This is not a competition and therefore we are not asking for costed proposals at this stage. This is a market engagement request for information exercise and we do not commit to subsequently launch a formal DASA competition.

How to submit a Capability Submission Form

Complete DASA Capability Submission Form – CCTV feeds ( ODT , 867KB) (noting the word limits) and then email it to accelerator@dstl.gov.uk by 5pm on 26 November 2018 with “Aggregation of disparate CCTV feeds” in the subject line.

Please only provide details of one product/capability per form. If you have a number of potential solutions then please submit multiple forms.

If you have any questions then please email accelerator@dstl.gov.uk with Integrated CCTV in the subject line.

How we use your information

Information you provide to us in a Capability Submission Form, that is not already available to us from other sources, will be handled in-confidence. By submitting a Capability Submission Form you are giving us permission to keep and use the information for our internal purposes, and to provide the information onwards, in-confidence, within UK Government. The Defence and Security Accelerator will not use or disclose the information for any other purpose, without first requesting permission to do so.