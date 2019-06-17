News story
As a member of Operational Delivery Profession (ODP), you are often the public face of public service. If you don’t have a role delivering direct to the public, you support those that do. In both cases, you make a real difference to people’s lives and make government policies, strategies and plans a reality.
People are our thing. Whether you call them customers, claimants, citizens or colleagues. Whether you deal with them directly or indirectly and whether they are individual or business. We deliver for people. We understand them, help them and support them.
About the ODP
You are part of the largest profession in government and our people make our profession. Together, we create and deliver exceptional services to citizens. We develop effective leaders who are inspiring, confident and empowering and who live our values. Our profession is inclusive, flexible, modern and connected, sitting at the heart of public service delivery.
Working in ODP you can do a huge range of jobs. Below are just a selection of the many hundreds of roles we have in ODP:
- Employer Adviser
- Consular Assistance caseworker
- Insolvency clerk
- Compliance Officer
- Data Analyst
- Jobcentre Manager
- Service Design Manager
- Communications Designer
- Passport Officer
- Prison Officer
- Call Centre Agent
- Customer Service Officer
- Debt Manager
Skills families
There are hundreds of different roles within the profession so to make it easier to identify your role and choose the most relevant learning resources available, we have broken the profession down into six skills families. A skills family is a term we use to group certain job roles together.
By doing this, we can then offer the right learning and development to the right person, so it’s easier for you to find what you need.
Our skills families are:
- Help and Advice
- Case Ownership
- Safety and Enforcement
- Validation and Compliance
- Design and Support
- Leadership and Management
You may be able to identify your skills family really easily, or you might feel like your job role covers more than one family. There’s no right or wrong answer, but we recommend you start by looking at the skills family you relate to the most, and work through the recommended resources from there.