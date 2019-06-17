As a member of Operational Delivery Profession ( ODP ), you are often the public face of public service. If you don’t have a role delivering direct to the public, you support those that do. In both cases, you make a real difference to people’s lives and make government policies, strategies and plans a reality.

People are our thing. Whether you call them customers, claimants, citizens or colleagues. Whether you deal with them directly or indirectly and whether they are individual or business. We deliver for people. We understand them, help them and support them.

About the ODP

You are part of the largest profession in government and our people make our profession. Together, we create and deliver exceptional services to citizens. We develop effective leaders who are inspiring, confident and empowering and who live our values. Our profession is inclusive, flexible, modern and connected, sitting at the heart of public service delivery.

Working in ODP you can do a huge range of jobs. Below are just a selection of the many hundreds of roles we have in ODP :

Employer Adviser

Consular Assistance caseworker

Insolvency clerk

Compliance Officer

Data Analyst

Jobcentre Manager

Service Design Manager

Communications Designer

Passport Officer

Prison Officer

Call Centre Agent

Customer Service Officer

Debt Manager

Skills families

There are hundreds of different roles within the profession so to make it easier to identify your role and choose the most relevant learning resources available, we have broken the profession down into six skills families. A skills family is a term we use to group certain job roles together.

By doing this, we can then offer the right learning and development to the right person, so it’s easier for you to find what you need.

Our skills families are:

Help and Advice

Case Ownership

Safety and Enforcement

Validation and Compliance

Design and Support

Leadership and Management

You may be able to identify your skills family really easily, or you might feel like your job role covers more than one family. There’s no right or wrong answer, but we recommend you start by looking at the skills family you relate to the most, and work through the recommended resources from there.