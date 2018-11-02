A Joint Effort – Integrating Advanced Materials onto Military Platforms

This forthcoming Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) competition is looking for innovative joining technologies that enable the use of advanced materials and/or designs on military platforms in land, sea and air environments. This is a parallel call between the UK and Australia.

Many different materials are within scope, including joining combinations of composites, metals, ceramics and polymers. Potential joining solutions should provide enhanced capability through one of the following:

improved performance through use of new material combinations or structural designs

improved durability of structures through better joints

improved ability to maintain joints through the life of the military platform

Phase 1 of the campaign will have £500k available to fund multiple proposals. This campaign will be supported in Australia by the Next Generation Technologies Fund in a parallel competition. It is anticipated that additional funding will be available for further phases.

A competition event will be held on 28 November 2018 in central London.

This event will allow you to find out more about the competition, as well as meet the DASA team, technical experts from the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory, front-line users and potential collaborators. There will also be a chance to book one-to-one sessions with the project team.

If you are interested in attending this event, please register for an entry ticket. Places are limited and so please register as early as possible.