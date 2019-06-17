A great place to work

The Civil Service is a great place for flexible working, take a look at this blog by Rupert McNeil, Government Chief People Officer, which includes a blog from Michele Anderson - Promoting flexible working in the Civil Service.

The Civil Service is #AGreatPlaceToWork for many reasons, but not least because it is becoming the UK’s most inclusive employer. Read more about the Civil Service Diversity and Inclusion Strategy.

Have you watched our Diversity and Inclusion video? Participants talk about diversity and inclusion of Black and Minority Ethnic (BAME) colleagues, how reasonable adjustments can make all the difference for colleagues with disabilities and even about the “North-South divide”.

Have you seen our weekly Learning Blast posts on Twitter and Facebook? Earlier this month we highlighted an excellent article highlighting why all employers should include people with autism in their workplace - read the article.

The Civil Service Careers website was launched in August 2018 and is the very first overarching careers website for the Civil Service. Search by department or profession for opportunities across the UK (over 80% of our jobs are based outside London) and find the right role for you.

With discounts on big brands and supermarkets, online shops and on the high street, MyLifestyleHub could save you around £1,000 a year! Available in numerous government departments, MyLifestyleHub has two elements - MyDiscounts and MyBenefits:

MyDiscounts gives you access to discounted store cards, cashback, exclusive in store and online offers - including discounts on supermarkets including Sainsbury and Asda

MyBenefits allows you to choose tax exempt employee benefits to suit your lifestyle and save money

Sign up online using your civil service email address.