A Brilliant Civil Service, a Brilliant ODP

“The world is changing. And it’s changing in ways that, as a Civil Service, we can’t afford to ignore. Technology is revolutionising how the public buy goods and services and manage other aspects of their lives. They rightly expect to be able to deal with government in the same way - online, on demand, often through a smartphone or tablet. At the same time, the face of society itself is changing – it’s more diverse than it’s ever been”

The late Sir Jeremy Heywood, former Cabinet Secretary and Head of the Civil Service and John Manzoni, Chief Executive of the Civil Service and Permanent Secretary for the Cabinet Office

Find out more

The Brilliant Civil Service vision is clear. Our job is to help all of you working in the largest profession in the Civil Service to do just this. Therefore we’re launching a rolling series of themed campaigns based on the four ‘pillars’ of ‘A Brilliant Civil Service’: