A Brilliant Civil Service, a Brilliant ODP
“The world is changing. And it’s changing in ways that, as a Civil Service, we can’t afford to ignore. Technology is revolutionising how the public buy goods and services and manage other aspects of their lives. They rightly expect to be able to deal with government in the same way - online, on demand, often through a smartphone or tablet. At the same time, the face of society itself is changing – it’s more diverse than it’s ever been”
The late Sir Jeremy Heywood, former Cabinet Secretary and Head of the Civil Service and John Manzoni, Chief Executive of the Civil Service and Permanent Secretary for the Cabinet Office
The Brilliant Civil Service vision is clear. Our job is to help all of you working in the largest profession in the Civil Service to do just this. Therefore we’re launching a rolling series of themed campaigns based on the four ‘pillars’ of ‘A Brilliant Civil Service’:
- Improved Outcomes – a much stronger focus on the difference we can make for citizens, not just on processes and procedures
- Effective Leaders – with confident leaders who inspire and empower colleagues to be the best they can be
- Skilled People – our commitment to building a broader set of skills in the Civil Service, to make us more effective and offer more varied careers that will help us retain and attract the best talent
- A great place to work – creating a truly inclusive environment, in open, modern workplaces, with the technology to get the job done