Access to rail service facilities: revisions to guidance

Published 29 May 2019
Office of Rail and Road
England, Scotland, and Wales

Seeks feedback on revised guidance about access to rail service facilities including stations, light maintenance depots, freight terminals and other sites.

The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) is asking for views on revised guidance about access to rail service facilities (including stations, light maintenance depots, freight terminals and other sites).

The European Commission’s Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/2177 on access to service facilities and rail-related services, will come into force on 1 June 2019. The ORR is updating its guidance modules to reflect this legislation.

We are updating our guidance for Northern Ireland Railways separately.

