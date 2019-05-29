Access to rail service facilities: revisions to guidance

The Office of Rail and Road ( ORR ) is asking for views on revised guidance about access to rail service facilities (including stations, light maintenance depots, freight terminals and other sites).

The European Commission’s Implementing Regulation ( EU ) 2017/2177 on access to service facilities and rail-related services, will come into force on 1 June 2019. The ORR is updating its guidance modules to reflect this legislation.

We are updating our guidance for Northern Ireland Railways separately.