Coronavirus (COVID-19): getting tested

If you are a critical worker and you are self-isolating because you or a member of your household is ill, your coronavirus test is a priority. This is so that you can:

take the right steps to take to look after yourself

protect others

know if you are fit and well to return to your critical role

potentially reduce the amount of time you have to self-isolate

List of people currently being tested

As part of the key worker testing programme we are currently testing:

NHS and social care critical workers who are self-isolating because of coronavirus symptoms

members of an NHS or social care critical worker’s household who are self-isolating because of coronavirus symptoms (where the critical worker does not have any symptoms)

If you are not covered in this list, you should continue to follow the government guidance for self-isolating.

We are rapidly increasing the number of tests we can do and plan to make tests available to as many critical workers as possible. This list will be updated as testing becomes more widely available.

As more roles are added to the list, those eligible will receive more information about testing from their employers.

Arrange a test

Tell your line manager you are self-isolating as soon as you or a member of your household show symptoms so that a test can be arranged as soon as possible. Your employer will help you to book an appointment.

Types of test

There are different types of test that you may be invited for. At present these include:

staff-administered – regional test site

self-administered – regional test site

You may be sent additional instructions about the site you are visiting.

NHS staff may be invited to an NHS site such as a hospital, where facilities are available.

The testing process

Watch a video explaining the testing process for critical workers at a drive-through regional testing site:

Coronavirus tests for critical workers