Stay Safe Abroad this Summer

Counter Terrorism Policing (CT Policing) - in association with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, the Home Office and ABTA - launched the four-minute ‘Run, Hide, Tell International’ film just over a year ago and since then more than seven million have learned how to keep themselves and others safe should the worst happen.

CT Policing has also significantly increased its international presence in the last two years, with many more staff currently deployed overseas working with local authorities to help protect British citizens from the global terror threat.

This includes increases to the number of officers providing a range of security liaison and advice to other countries, ensuring they are better prepared to keep people safe when overseas.

This ‘whole system approach’ to fighting the threat from global terrorism is Step Change in action. By warning and informing citizens, training and advising industry and close liaison with domestic and international partners, each of these strands comes together to better protect the UK and its interests at home and abroad.

The UK’s most senior counter terrorism officers have relaunched ‘Run, Hide, Tell International’ this summer, reminding holidaymakers to play their part in our collective security by watching the video.

ABTA have translated it into 15 different languages for use in multiple countries, to improve awareness amongst the holiday representatives, hotel staff and security guards who look after millions of UK tourists every year.

The video was first created after 30 British people tragically lost their lives in the 2015 Sousse attack in Tunisia, and can be found by visiting www.counterterrorism.police.uk/staysafe or on YouTube.

The FCO also advises holidaymakers to read the FCO Travel Advice and to sign up for email alerts to be notified of any updates for their destination, either before or during travel. Travel advice provides objective information and advice to help people make better-informed decisions about foreign travel.

Chief Superintendent Nick Aldworth, National Coordinator for Protect and Prepare, says:

The chances of being caught up in a terrorist incident are still low, but sadly we have seen atrocities take place in the UK and abroad, especially last year. So it is important everyone stays alert and knows what to do if the worst was to happen. An important part of my job is deploying police officers and staff around the world to share the UK’s world renowned security expertise, to better protect our citizens from harm. Now we are asking the public to play an active part, by taking the time to watch this video. We want people to think of this in the same way they do the safety film airlines show before take-off. They don’t expect anything bad to happen but it is a sensible safety precaution to show people what to do.

Security Minister, Ben Wallace MP, says:

Fortunately the majority of us will never experience a terrorist attack whilst enjoying a holiday abroad and there is no need to be alarmed. However, it is important that we all remain vigilant to the threat. I urge all holidaymakers to take a moment before heading off on their travels to view the Run, Hide, Tell advice, which could be life-saving should the worst happen. I also urge everyone to read the small print on their travel insurance to make sure they have the appropriate level of cover.

Minister for Counter-Terrorism, Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon says:

We work closely with our international partners to ensure that British holidaymakers are safe overseas. While the chances of getting caught up in a terrorist event are extremely low, it is important that people remain vigilant. Before going away do take a moment to check the FCO’s travel advice to make sure you’re aware of what’s going on in the country you’re going to. We encourage everyone to take sensible precautions whilst abroad, and if an incident occurs, remember the key advice to Run, Hide, Tell.

Nikki White, Director of Destinations and Sustainability from ABTA adds: