One of the most important things about being in a profession is that you are part of a wide cross-government community.

You get the chance to talk to, and build relationships with, people just like you.

People who are doing similar or possibly very different roles, but people that you can share your experience with and also learn from.

Having a wide network opens up a wealth of opportunities for you to shape your career, move across departments, or even find people who might be perfect for roles in your teams.

We build our community through regular events, newsletters, news updates and social media, including our weekly learning blasts.

