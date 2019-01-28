Healthcare for UK nationals visiting the EU

Coronavirus (COVID-19) travel advice See the latest health advice for UK travellers following the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19).

This information is about visiting the EU. There’s different guidance for healthcare if you’re going to live, study or work in an EU country.

At the moment, when you travel to an EU country you should have both:

a European Health Insurance Card ( EHIC )

) travel insurance with healthcare cover

Each healthcare system is different, and in some countries you’ll need to pay to have treatment.

Healthcare during the transition period

There will be no changes to healthcare access for UK nationals visiting or living in the EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland before the end of 2020.

You can continue to use your EHIC during this time, as you did before.

If you’re visiting an EU country on 31 December 2020, you can continue to use your EHIC until the end of your visit to that country.

An EHIC is not a replacement for travel insurance. Make sure you have both before you travel.

European Health Insurance Cards ( EHIC )

An EHIC covers state healthcare, not private treatment.

With an EHIC you can get emergency or necessary medical care for the same cost as a resident in the country you’re visiting. This means that you can get healthcare at a reduced cost or for free.

Find out what an EHIC covers in each country. You can select the country you are planning to visit from the drop-down list.

An EHIC is not a replacement for travel insurance – it does not cover everything, such as mountain rescue or being flown back to the UK. Make sure you have both before you travel.

You’ll need to pay in full for treatment if you do not have an EHIC .

The following European countries do not accept the EHIC :

the Channel Islands, including Guernsey, Alderney and Sark

the Isle of Man

Monaco

San Marino

the Vatican

How to apply

Apply for an EHIC for free on the NHS website.

Replacing a lost or stolen EHIC

If you’re still in the UK, you can apply for a new EHIC for free on the NHS website.

You’ll need to apply for a Provisional Replacement Certificate (PRC) if your EHIC is lost or stolen abroad.

Travelling with a health condition

Buy travel insurance with healthcare cover for your condition. You can use an EHIC for emergency treatment.

Read the Money and Pensions Advice Service guidance for buying travel insurance for people with pre-existing medical conditions.

If you need to have treatment while you’re abroad, you may need to pre-arrange it. For example, if you need dialysis or oxygen treatment. Speak to your doctor in the UK for advice before you travel.

Getting prescriptions

You can use a UK prescription in pharmacies in EU countries.

Bringing medicine with you

You need a letter to prove your medicine is prescribed to you if it contains a ‘controlled drug’. You may need to show this at the border when you’re entering or leaving the UK.

You may also need a licence for controlled drugs if:

your trip is longer than 3 months

you are travelling with more than 3 months’ supply

Read more about travelling with controlled medicines.

Travelling to have planned treatment

You cannot use an EHIC for planned treatment. For example, if you’re going abroad to give birth.

You can apply for NHS funding for planned treatment. There are 2 ways to do this:

the S2 route

the EU directive route

Read the NHS guide to going abroad for medical treatment for more information on these funding routes.

EHIC from 1 January 2021

You’ll still be able to access healthcare through EHIC for visits that begin after 1 January 2021 if you’re either: