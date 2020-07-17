Leicester lockdown: what you can and cannot do
Find out what restrictions are in place if you live, work or travel in the Leicester area during the local outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19).
Following a review, all additional lockdown restrictions will end in areas outside of Leicester City, Oadby and Wigston on 18 July. This includes Charnwood and Blaby. These areas will now return to national social distancing guidelines. Some additional restrictions will continue in Leicester City, Oadby and Wigston but some restrictions will be relaxed on 24 July. Shielding must continue in all areas. The next review will take place by 1 August.
A local outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) has been identified in Leicester. The government and local authority are acting together to control the spread of the virus in Leicester and affected surrounding areas.
If you live or work in this area, you should stay at home as much as you can. Only travel if it is essential.
Read the latest information from Leicester City Council.
Affected local areas
- Blaby District:
- Braunstone Town (including Fosse Park)
- Glenfield
- Glen Parva
- Leicester Forest East (east of the M1)
- Thorpe Astley
- Charnwood:
- Birstall
- Thurmaston
- Oadby (all areas)
- Wigston (all areas)
Local restrictions
- non-essential shops that reopened in June will be closed until 18 July apart from in Leicester City, Oadby and Wigston, where they will reopen on 24 July
- bars, restaurants and hairdressers outside of Leicester City, Oadby and Wigston will remain closed until 18 July. In Leicester City, Oadby and Wigston they will remain closed until at least the next review
- schools and educational settings will reopen on 20 July but in Leicester City, Oadby and Wigston will remain closed until 24 July, except to vulnerable children and children of key workers
- advice to shield remains in place, including in areas where other measures are being relaxed
- single-adult households (those who live alone or with dependent children only) can still form a support bubble with one other household
- people are still able to meet in a group of up to 6 and only outdoors, provided strict social distancing is followed
Find out how local lockdown affects:
- social distancing
- education and childcare settings
- businesses and venues
- travel in and out of Leicester area
If you have coronavirus symptoms get a test and stay at home.