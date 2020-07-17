Leicester lockdown: what you can and cannot do

Following a review, all additional lockdown restrictions will end in areas outside of Leicester City, Oadby and Wigston on 18 July. This includes Charnwood and Blaby. These areas will now return to national social distancing guidelines. Some additional restrictions will continue in Leicester City, Oadby and Wigston but some restrictions will be relaxed on 24 July. Shielding must continue in all areas. The next review will take place by 1 August.

A local outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) has been identified in Leicester. The government and local authority are acting together to control the spread of the virus in Leicester and affected surrounding areas.

If you live or work in this area, you should stay at home as much as you can. Only travel if it is essential.

Read the latest information from Leicester City Council.

Affected local areas

Blaby District: Braunstone Town (including Fosse Park) Glenfield Glen Parva Leicester Forest East (east of the M1) Thorpe Astley

Charnwood: Birstall Thurmaston

Oadby (all areas)

Wigston (all areas)

Local restrictions

non-essential shops that reopened in June will be closed until 18 July apart from in Leicester City, Oadby and Wigston, where they will reopen on 24 July

bars, restaurants and hairdressers outside of Leicester City, Oadby and Wigston will remain closed until 18 July. In Leicester City, Oadby and Wigston they will remain closed until at least the next review

schools and educational settings will reopen on 20 July but in Leicester City, Oadby and Wigston will remain closed until 24 July, except to vulnerable children and children of key workers

advice to shield remains in place, including in areas where other measures are being relaxed

single-adult households (those who live alone or with dependent children only) can still form a support bubble with one other household

people are still able to meet in a group of up to 6 and only outdoors, provided strict social distancing is followed

Find out how local lockdown affects:

If you have coronavirus symptoms get a test and stay at home.