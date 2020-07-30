Greater Manchester: local restrictions

An outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) has been identified in parts of Greater Manchester. The government and relevant local authorities are acting together to control the spread of the virus.

Affected local areas

Greater Manchester: City of Manchester Trafford Bury Tameside Rochdale Salford Oldham



There is separate guidance to cover Bolton, where additional restrictions apply.

Local restrictions were lifted in Stockport on 2 September and Wigan on 26 August. They align to the national restrictions with the rest of the country.

Local restrictions

Business and venue closures and restrictions

The following businesses and venues must remain closed nationally, including in the affected areas:

nightclubs, dance halls, and discotheques

sexual entertainment venues and hostess bars

If you live in one of the affected areas, in order to help prevent the spread of coronavirus you must not:

host people you do not live with in your home or garden, unless they’re in your support bubble

meet people you do not live with in their home or garden, whether inside or outside of the affected areas unless they’re in your support bubble

A support bubble is where a household with one adult joins with another household. Households within a bubble can still visit each other, stay overnight, and visit public places together.

People can still come inside your home or garden for specific purposes set out in law:

where everyone in the gathering lives together or is in the same support bubble

to attend a birth at the mother’s request

to visit a person who is dying (the visitor can be someone the dying person lives with, a close family member, friend or, if none of those is visiting, anyone else)

to fulfil a legal obligation

for work purposes, (see guidance on working safely in other people’s homes or for the provision of voluntary or charitable services

for the purposes of education or training

for the purposes of childcare provided by a registered provider

to provide emergency assistance

to enable one or more persons in the gathering to avoid injury or illness or to escape a risk of harm

to facilitate a house move

to provide care or assistance to a vulnerable person

to continue existing arrangements for access to, and contact between, parents and children where the children do not live in the same household as their parents, or one of their parents.

The police will be able to take action against those that break these rules, including asking people to disperse and issuing fixed penalty notices starting at £100 for those who participate in illegal gatherings.

People aged 18 or over can be fined:

£100 for the first offence, lowered to £50 if paid within 14 days

£200 for the second offence, then doubling for each further offence up to a maximum of £3,200

The government has also introduced fines for those who hold illegal gatherings of over 30 people. Holding or being involved in the holding of an illegal gathering of more than 30 people is an offence, and police may issue fines of £10,000 to those who break the law.

As of 14 September, when meeting friends and family you do not live with (or have formed a support bubble with) you must not meet in a group of more than 6. Further detail can be found in the guidance for meeting others safely, including associated exemptions.

If you live in the affected local area, you must not meet or host people you do not live with in private homes or gardens unless they are in your support bubble. In addition to these restrictions, we advise that you should not:

socialise with people you do not live with, unless they’re in your support bubble, in any public venue. This applies to inside and outside of the affected areas. Examples of public venues include pubs, restaurants, cafes, shops, places of worship, community centres, leisure and entertainment venues, or visitor attractions and parks

visit friends or family in care homes, other than in exceptional circumstances. Care homes should restrict visits to these circumstances

If you operate a business or organise events within the affected areas you should take steps to ensure people do not socialise with people they do not live with, in line with COVID-19 secure guidance.

Travel restrictions

You should follow all relevant transport guidance when making a journey into, within or out of the areas affected.

You must wear a face covering on public transport and in substantially enclosed areas of transport hubs in England. You will be breaking the law if you fail to do so and could be fined. Some people do not have to wear a face covering including for age, health, or disability reasons.

You should try not to share a car with those outside your household or support bubble. If you need to, try to:

share the car with the same people each time

keep to small groups of people at any one time

open windows for ventilation

travel side by side or behind other people, rather than facing them, where seating arrangements allow

face away from each other

consider seating arrangements to maximise distance between people in the vehicle

clean your car between journeys using standard cleaning products – make sure you clean door handles and other areas that people may touch

ask the driver and passengers to wear a face covering

See more guidance on car sharing and travelling with people outside your household group.

In the affected local area in Oldham, we advise that you should only use public transport for essential reasons. We encourage you to walk or cycle where possible and to plan your journey in advance, avoiding busy times and routes if possible. Examples of essential reasons include:

to get to and from work

to get essential food or medical supplies including click and collect services

to support someone who is vulnerable, if no one else can do so

to travel to and from the homes of others in your support bubble

to attend an early years setting, school or college, or to accompany a child who is attending an early years setting, school or college, where necessary

to fulfil legal obligations

to seek medical care, or avoid illness, injury or harm

You can travel outside your area. However, you must not meet people you do not live with in their home or garden, whether inside or outside of your area, unless they’re in your support bubble.

You can still go on holiday outside of your area, but you should only do this with people you live with (or have formed a support bubble with).

There is separate guidance on what to do if you have booked holiday accommodation in an area with local restrictions.

Shielding

If you are clinically extremely vulnerable we are not currently advising that you need to shield, however it is important that you continue to take precautions. Find out more from the general guidance for clinically extremely vulnerable people.

Team sport and physical activity

You can continue to take part in organised sporting or licensed physical activity in groups of more than 6. This can be in any public place – indoors or outdoors – but not in a private outdoor space like a garden or inside a private home.

These activities either need to be organised by a national governing body, club, registered instructor/coach, business or charity, and/or involve someone who has received an official licence to use equipment relevant to the activity. In all cases, the organiser must conduct a risk assessment and ensure compliance with COVID-19 secure guidance.

You should only be playing team sports where the relevant governing body has published guidance on how to do so safely. See a list of team sports governing bodies which have developed guidance. For all other sports, guidance is available from your governing body and details on how to safely undertake this activity within an organised environment.

Organised dance and exercise classes can take place in groups of more than 6, where a risk assessment has been carried out, but you should limit your social interaction with other participants. The relevant indoor sport facilities guidance or outdoor guidance must be followed for these activities. Organised sport and physical activity events are allowed provided they follow guidance for the public on the phased return of outdoor sport and recreation in England.

Weddings and funerals

From Monday 14 September, in line with the new rules across the whole of England, you must not meet in a group of more than 6 people in any location. Weddings, civil partnership ceremonies and receptions, funerals (including ceremonies at crematoria) and other religious or belief based life-cycle ceremonies are exempt. Up to 30 people are allowed to attend these events, including in the affected areas. Anyone working at these ceremonies or events are not included as part of the 30 person limit.

In Oldham, a maximum of 20 people should attend these events. This should be limited to close family of the people getting married or the person who has died, or people who live(d) or formed a support bubble with them. A close friend can attend a funeral only if there are no household members or immediate families. Anyone working at these ceremonies or events are not included as part of the 20 person limit.

These events must comply with COVID-19 secure guidance and venue capacity. See detailed guidance for small marriages and civil partnerships.

People living outside of these areas can travel to these areas to attend a wedding, civil partnership ceremony or funeral, but they must not meet with another household in a private home or garden.

Religious ceremonies and places of worship

You may attend a mosque, church, synagogue, temple or other place or worship, but you should socially distance from people outside of your household. This means maintaining a distance of 2 metres, or 1 metre with mitigations (such as wearing face coverings).

If possible, prayer or religious services should take place outdoors.

Going to work

People living inside and outside of these areas can continue to travel in and out for work. Workplaces must implement COVID-19 secure guidance.

NHS Test and Trace self-isolation payments

A new pilot scheme, the NHS Test and Trace self-isolation payment scheme, has been launched for people on low incomes who have been asked to self-isolate in some affected local areas, including Oldham in Greater Manchester. If you live in one of these areas and have been asked to stay at home and self-isolate by NHS Test and Trace, you may be eligible to receive payments of up to £182.

Eligibility

These payments are for people who have been asked to self-isolate either because:

they or another member of their household has tested positive for COVID-19

they have been identified as the close contact of someone who has tested positive

The payments are to help people who will lose income because they cannot work from home while they self-isolate

You will be eligible if you meet the following criteria:

you live in Oldham

you have received a notification from NHS Test and Trace asking you to stay at home and self-isolate

you are employed or self-employed

you are unable to work from home and will lose income as a result

you are currently receiving at least one of the following benefits: Universal Credit Working Tax Credits income-related Employment and Support Allowance income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance Income Support Pension Credit Housing Benefit



To confirm you are eligible, your local authority will ask you to provide a bank statement and a notification from NHS Test and Trace showing that you have been asked to self-isolate.

Payments

Once your local authority has confirmed you are eligible, you will receive:

£130 if you have tested positive for coronavirus and must stay at home and self-isolate for 10 days (from the point you first developed symptoms)

£182 if a member of your household has tested positive for coronavirus and you must stay at home and self-isolate for 14 days (from the point they first developed symptoms or, if they did not have any symptoms, from the point they took the test)

£13 per day (up to a maximum of £182) if you are identified as a non-household contact of someone who has tested positive for coronavirus. This will be for up to 14 days, and the communication from NHS Test and Trace will set out how long you must stay at home and self-isolate

Your local authority will have the right to recoup any money you have been paid if you do not stay at home and self-isolate for the full period you have been told to by NHS Test and Trace.

Childcare

You can continue to use early years and childcare settings, including childminders and providers offering before- or after-school clubs or other out-of-school settings for children. You can also continue to employ nannies – see guidance on working safely in other people’s homes.

Friends or family who you do not live with should not visit your home to help with childcare unless they are part of your support bubble. The only people who should help you with childcare in your home are people you live with, people in your support bubble or registered childcare providers, including nannies.

Children of parents who are separated can continue to move between households.

Testing (for schools and further education colleagues)

The local authority for Oldham will be undertaking enhanced testing for schools and further education colleges across areas with a high prevalence of COVID-19.

Schools and colleges (face coverings)

In education settings where pupils and students in year 7 and above are educated, face coverings should be worn by staff, visitors and pupils/students when moving around in corridors and communal areas where social distancing is difficult to maintain.

It is not necessary to wear face coverings in the classroom, where protective measures already mean the risks are lower and they may inhibit teaching and learning.

Moving home

People can move home. Estate and letting agents as well as removals firms can continue to work and people looking to move home can continue to undertake viewings.