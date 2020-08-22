Blackburn with Darwen, Oldham, Pendle: local restrictions

An outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) has been identified in parts of Blackburn, Oldham and Pendle. The government and relevant local authorities are acting together to control the spread of the virus.

Restrictions apply to the specified areas below.

Affected local areas

Oldham (whole area)

Pendle (whole area subject to wider restrictions, but the following parts have additional restrictions): Whitefield Walverden Southfield Bradley Clover Hill Brierfield Marsden

Blackburn with Darwen (areas affected): Audley & Queen’s Park Bastwell & Daisyfield Billinge & Beardwood Blackburn Central Little Harwood & Whitebirk Roe Lee Shear Brow & Corporation Park Wensley Fold

From the 26 August, the following parts of Blackburn with Darwen will have their local restrictions lifted. They will align with the rest of the country and the restrictions outlined on this page will no longer apply. Until then they are treated as part of the affected areas: Blackburn South & Lower Darwen Blackburn South East Darwen East Darwen South Darwen West Ewood Livesey with Pleasington Mill Hill & Moorgate West Pennine



Local restrictions

Business and venue closures

The following settings alongside the existing business closures must not open in any of the affected areas outlined on this page:

casinos

skating rinks

bowling alleys

indoor play areas, including soft play areas

exhibition centres and conference halls

We advise that the following settings and activities should not reopen or restart for all areas covered by this page:

indoor performances (even with a social distanced audience)

close contact services, which are any treatments on the face such as eyebrow threading or make-up application

In Blackburn with Darwen (as per the areas affected above), the following must also remain closed:

indoor gyms

indoor fitness and dance studios

indoor sports courts and facilities

indoor swimming pools, including indoor facilities at water parks

If you live in these areas, you can still visit any open premises, but should avoid socialising with people you do not live with (or have formed a support bubble with).

You should socially distance from people who are not in your household. Your household is only the people you live with, or people within your support bubble. A support bubble is where a household with one adult joins with any other household. Households within a bubble can still visit each other, stay overnight, and visit public places together.

If you live in one of the affected areas, in order to help prevent the spread of coronavirus you must not:

host people you do not live with in your home or garden, unless they’re in your support bubble

meet people you do not live with in their home or garden, whether inside or outside of the affected area, unless they’re in your support bubble

You should not:

visit friends or family in care homes, other than in exceptional circumstances. Care homes should restrict visits to these circumstances

The police will be able to take action against those that break these rules, including asking people to disperse and issuing fixed penalty notices starting at £100. People aged 18 or over can be fined:

£100 for the first offence, lowered to £50 if paid within 14 days

£200 for the second offence, then doubling for each further offence up to a maximum of £3,200

In the specific areas of Blackburn with Darwen, Oldham and Pendle with additional restrictions, you should not:

socialise with people you do not live within indoor public venues – such as pubs, restaurants, cafes, shops, places of worship, community centres, leisure and entertainment venues, or visitor attractions

socialise with people you do not live within other outdoor public venues such as parks

People can still come inside your home or garden for specific purposes, set out in law:

where everyone in the gathering lives together or is in the same support bubble

to attend a birth at the mother’s request

to visit a person who is dying (the visitor can be someone the dying person lives with, a close family member, friend or, if none of those is visiting, anyone else)

to fulfil a legal obligation

for work purposes, or for the provision of voluntary or charitable services (see guidance on working safely in other people’s homes)

for the purposes of education or training

for the purposes of childcare provided by a registered provider

to provide emergency assistance

to enable one or more persons in the gathering to avoid injury or illness or to escape a risk of harm

to facilitate a house move

to provide care or assistance to a vulnerable person

to continue existing arrangements for access to, and contact between, parents and children where the children do not live in the same household as their parents, or one of their parents.

If you operate a business or organise events within the affected areas you should take steps to ensure people do not interact with people they do not live with, in line with COVID-19 Secure guidance.

Travel restrictions

You should try not to share a car with those outside your household or social bubble for all areas affected.

You should not travel outside of your area to meet people other than those in your support bubble, in their homes or gardens, or indoor public places.

You can still go on holiday outside of your area, but you should only do this with people you live with (or have formed a support bubble with). There is separate guidance on what to do if you have booked holiday accommodation in an area with local restrictions.

In the areas listed above with additional restrictions (all of Oldham and parts of Blackburn with Darwen and Pendle), you should only use public transport for essential reasons. For example:

to get to and from work

to get essential food or medical supplies including click and collect services

to support someone who is vulnerable, if no-one else can do so

for exercise, locally where possible

to travel to and from others in your support bubble

to attend a nursery, school or college, or to accompany a child who is attending a nursery, school or college, where necessary and allowed

You should follow relevant passenger guidance. You must wear a face covering on public transport and in substantially enclosed areas of transport hubs in England. You will be breaking the law if you fail to do so and could be fined. Some people don’t have to wear a face covering including for health, age or equality reasons.

Weddings and funerals

As in the rest of the country, you should limit your social contact to smaller groups (two households, or up to six people from more than two households outdoors). However, gatherings of up to 30 people are permitted for weddings, civil partnership ceremonies, and funerals.

However, in the areas listed above with additional restrictions (all of Oldham and parts of Blackburn with Darwen and Pendle), a maximum of 20 people should attend these events. This should be limited to close family of the people getting married or the person who has died, or people who live(d) or formed a support bubble with them. A close friend can attend a funeral only if there are no household members or immediate families.

Wedding celebrations should not take place in any of the affected areas – unless they are limited to people who live together (or are in the same support bubble), or a group of up to 6 people outdoors.

People living outside of these areas can travel to these areas to attend a wedding, civil partnership or funeral, but they should not meet with another household in a private home or garden.

Testing (for schools and further education colleagues)

The local authorities for the affected areas of Blackburn with Darwen, Oldham and the specified areas of Pendle will be undertaking enhanced testing for schools and further education colleges across areas with a high prevalence of COVID-19.

Going to work

People living inside and outside of these areas can continue to travel in and out for work. Workplaces must implement COVID-19 secure guidance.

From 22 August, the local authorities for the affected areas of Blackburn with Darwen, Oldham and the specified areas of Pendle will be undertaking stronger enforcement to ensure workplaces are COVID-19 Secure.

Childcare

You can continue to use registered childcare provision, including childminders and holiday childcare providers. You can also continue to employ nannies – see guidance on working safely in other people’s homes.

Friends or family who do not live with you cannot visit your home to help with childcare unless they are part of your support bubble. The only people who can help you with childcare in your home are people you live with, people in your support bubble, or registered childcare providers including nannies.

Children of parents who are separated are allowed to move between households. The law includes an exemption to allow parents and children who are not part of the same household to continue an arrangement for access or contact to each other.

Can I go to religious ceremonies or places of worship?

You may attend a mosque, church, synagogue, temple or other place or worship, but you should socially distance from people outside of your household. This means maintaining a distance of 2 metres, or 1 metre with mitigations (such as wearing face coverings).

If possible, prayer or religious services should take place outdoors.

Can I move home?

Estate and letting agents as well as removals firms can continue to work and people looking to move home can continue to undertake viewings.