Official statistics announcement

Winter Coronavirus (COVID-19) Infection Study, England and Scotland: 28 March 2024

Percentage of people testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) in private residential households in England and Scotland, including regional, age and sex breakdowns and corresponding confidence intervals. In addition, symptoms and health outcomes associated with COVID-19 and other respiratory infections. Based on responses from the Winter Coronavirus (COVID-19) Infection Study to deliver real-time information to help assess the effects of COVID-19 on the lives of individuals and the community, and help understand the potential winter pressures on our health services. The study has been launched jointly by the ONS and the UK Health Security Agency, with data collected via online questionnaire completion and self-reported Lateral Flow Device (LFD) results from previous participants of the COVID-19 Infection Survey. The data tables are intended to be published fortnightly, but will become weekly if necessary, based on the scale and pattern of infections.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
29 November 2023
Last updated
5 February 2024 — See all updates
Proposed release:
28 March 2024 9:30am
Cancellation date:
5 February 2024 6:19am

Statistics release cancelled

To align our publication schedule with the planned dates that the main survey response data is being collected from participants in the Winter Coronavirus (COVID-19) Infection Study, our final data-only release of positivity rates will be on 14 March rather than 28 March as originally detailed.