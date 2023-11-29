Winter Coronavirus (COVID-19) Infection Study, England and Scotland: 28 March 2024
Percentage of people testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) in private residential households in England and Scotland, including regional, age and sex breakdowns and corresponding confidence intervals. In addition, symptoms and health outcomes associated with COVID-19 and other respiratory infections. Based on responses from the Winter Coronavirus (COVID-19) Infection Study to deliver real-time information to help assess the effects of COVID-19 on the lives of individuals and the community, and help understand the potential winter pressures on our health services. The study has been launched jointly by the ONS and the UK Health Security Agency, with data collected via online questionnaire completion and self-reported Lateral Flow Device (LFD) results from previous participants of the COVID-19 Infection Survey. The data tables are intended to be published fortnightly, but will become weekly if necessary, based on the scale and pattern of infections.