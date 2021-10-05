Official statistics announcement

Wellbeing in Northern Ireland 2020/21

This publication provides figures in relation to wellbeing in Northern Ireland in 2020/2021.

From:
Department of Finance (Northern Ireland), Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency, and The Executive Office (Northern Ireland)
Published
5 October 2021
Last updated
5 October 2021 — See all updates
Release date:
27 October 2021 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 27 October 2021 9:30am