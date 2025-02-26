Official statistics announcement

Wellbeing and engagement in culture, arts, heritage and sport by adults in Northern Ireland, 2023/24

An annual publication containing survey results on wellbeing and engagement in culture, arts, heritage and sport by adults in Northern Ireland.

From:
Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency and Department for Communities (Northern Ireland)
Published
26 February 2025
Last updated
26 February 2025
Release date:
27 March 2025 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 27 March 2025 9:30am