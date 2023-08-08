Vision Profile: September 2023
A new Vision Profile will bring together population rates across the whole eye pathway. Giving local areas comparable indicators of risk factors, health services and outcomes to support commissioning and planning. The profile will present existing indicators on sight loss outcomes, screening and risk factors for eye health with newly developed measures of hospital activity. Vision treatment specialities account for the largest outpatient attendances across the NHS in England. The hospital-based vision indicators are provided for sub-ICB areas for outpatient attendances and key treatments for vision patients.