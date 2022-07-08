Visa holders entering the UK under the Ukraine Humanitarian Schemes: 16 to 24 June 2022
Describing experiences of adults aged 18 and over who have recently arrived in the UK from Ukraine, using data from the UK Humanitarian Response Insight Survey. The Office for National Statistics conducted this survey on behalf of the UK government, in collaboration with Home Office. The survey aims to collect information on the experiences, characteristics and service needs of visa holders entering the UK. This is the second time the survey has been run. Experimental statistics.