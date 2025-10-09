Accredited official statistics announcement

Unexplained deaths in infancy, England and Wales: 2023

Annual data on sudden infant deaths in England and Wales and infant deaths for which the cause remained unascertained after a full investigation, with associated risk factors.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
9 October 2025
Last updated
9 October 2025
Release date:
27 October 2025 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 27 October 2025 9:30am