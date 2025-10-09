Unexplained deaths in infancy, England and Wales: 2023
Annual data on sudden infant deaths in England and Wales and infant deaths for which the cause remained unascertained after a full investigation, with associated risk factors.
Annual data on sudden infant deaths in England and Wales and infant deaths for which the cause remained unascertained after a full investigation, with associated risk factors.
To help us improve GOV.UK, we’d like to know more about your visit today. Please fill in this survey (opens in a new tab).