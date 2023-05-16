Official statistics announcement

UK trade, quarterly goods and services: January to March 2023

Quarterly estimates of total trade, trade in goods, and trade in services by country.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
16 May 2023
Last updated
16 May 2023 — See all updates
Release date:
27 July 2023 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 27 July 2023 9:30am