UK Trade: January 2025 Time Series
Total value of UK exports and imports of goods and services by current price, chained volume measures and implied deflators.
- Release date:
- 28 March 2025 7:00am (confirmed)
The release date has been changed
- Previous date:
- 14 March 2025 7:00am
- Reason for change:
- The UK trade: January 2025 release has been delayed because of errors identified during quality assurance. This release will now be published on 28 March 2025 including the full suite of corrected trade in goods and services data, alongside the balance of payments and quarterly national accounts releases. This delay gives us more time to process and revise the estimates to account for these identified errors. HMRC data feed error: During the ONS’s routine quality assurance, an error was identified in the data that HMRC delivered to the ONS relating to imports of goods from January 2023 to December 2024. Details of this error have been previously communicated in our latest UK trade statistical bulletin. Trade in services error: During further quality assurance, an error has been identified in our international trade in services results processing system which impacts services imports and exports data from 2023. Initial investigations suggest that when this is corrected, it will result in an upward revision of approximately 2% to the level of services imports and 5% to the level of services exports in 2023, and of approximately 5% to the level of services imports and 6% to the level of services exports in 2024. Please note this may change as we fully process the data. This correction will be made alongside other standard revisions to trade in services affecting reference periods 2023 and 2024, including the benchmarking of our 2024 annual trade in services estimates, which will be impacted by this error.
These statistics will be released on 28 March 2025 7:00am