UK trade in services by partner country: September to Month December 2024
Trade in services data, including a breakdown of exports and imports by country and geographical region, EU and non-EU. Official statistics in development.
Trade in services data, including a breakdown of exports and imports by country and geographical region, EU and non-EU. Official statistics in development.
To help us improve GOV.UK, we’d like to know more about your visit today. Please fill in this survey (opens in a new tab).