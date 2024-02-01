UK trade in goods diversification 2018 to 2022
This publication looks at the counts of commodity codes across two different data sources: Overseas Trade in Goods Statistics (OTS) and Customs declaration data, from 2018 to 2022. This publication complements other releases from ONS and HMRC. It provides further insights to the trade data collection changes within the OTS pre and post EU Exit. The analysis looks at how changes in different data collection methods affect the count of commodity codes at 8-digit level, within the published trade data from 2018 to 2022.