Official statistics announcement
UK productivity flash estimate: July to September 2020
Flash estimate of labour productivity for Quarter 3 (July to Sept) 2020 based on latest data from GDP first quarterly estimate and labour market statistics.
Do not meet others, even friends or family.
You can spread the virus even if you don’t have symptoms.
Official statistics announcement
Flash estimate of labour productivity for Quarter 3 (July to Sept) 2020 based on latest data from GDP first quarterly estimate and labour market statistics.