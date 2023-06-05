UK Measures of National Well-being: review and latest insights
The Measures of National Well-being (MNW) were launched by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) in 2010 to provide a comprehensive picture of how we are doing as individuals, as communities and as a nation, and how sustainable this is for the future. From October 2022 to March 2023 we reviewed the measures and how we disseminate them. This release outlines our recommendations and provides the latest insights from the updated measures.