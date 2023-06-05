Official statistics announcement

UK Measures of National Well-being: review and latest insights

The Measures of National Well-being (MNW) were launched by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) in 2010 to provide a comprehensive picture of how we are doing as individuals, as communities and as a nation, and how sustainable this is for the future. From October 2022 to March 2023 we reviewed the measures and how we disseminate them. This release outlines our recommendations and provides the latest insights from the updated measures.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
5 June 2023
Last updated
5 June 2023 — See all updates
Release date:
5 July 2023 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 5 July 2023 9:30am