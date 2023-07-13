National statistics announcement

UK manufacturers' sales by product: 2022

Estimates for UK manufacturers’ sales by product (ProdCom) for 2022, including 2021 final sales data.

Office for National Statistics
13 July 2023
24 July 2023 9:30am (confirmed)
