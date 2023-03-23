UK input‐output analytical tables - industry by industry: 2019
Includes industry by industry and further analysis tables derived from the annual Supply and Use Tables (SUTs) for 2019. These tables are consistent with the 2022 editions of the UK National Accounts Blue Book and the UK Balance of Payments Pink Book. The input‐output table describes how products (and primary inputs) are used to produce further products and satisfy final use. The input‐output table and its derivative outputs collectively form the Input Output Analytical Tables (IOATs).