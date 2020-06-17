National statistics announcement Teacher workforce statistics in grant-aided schools in Northern Ireland, 2019/20

The purpose of this statistical bulletin is to provide analysis of the latest annual data collections relating to teacher numbers and pupil: teacher ratios in grant-aided schools in 2019/20. This information is analysed by school type and teacher characteristics including gender, full-time/part-time working and principal/vice principal breakdown. Following the coronavirus outbreak, school closures resulted in a delay in validating data with schools; as a consequence, the publication has been delayed from June to July. Analysis of teacher numbers by age have also been delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.