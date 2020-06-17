National statistics announcement

Teacher workforce statistics in grant-aided schools in Northern Ireland, 2019/20

The purpose of this statistical bulletin is to provide analysis of the latest annual data collections relating to teacher numbers and pupil: teacher ratios in grant-aided schools in 2019/20. This information is analysed by school type and teacher characteristics including gender, full-time/part-time working and principal/vice principal breakdown. Following the coronavirus outbreak, school closures resulted in a delay in validating data with schools; as a consequence, the publication has been delayed from June to July. Analysis of teacher numbers by age have also been delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Department of Education (Northern Ireland) and Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency
23 July 2020 9:30am
