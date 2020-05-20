National statistics announcement

Teacher vacancies, sickness absence and substitution statistics in grant-aided schools in Northern Ireland, 2019/20

The purpose of this statistical bulletin is to provide analysis of the latest annual data collections relating to teacher vacancies, teacher sickness absence (excluding voluntary grammar) and teacher substitution (excluding voluntary grammar) in grant-aided schools in 2019/20. A reduced statistical bulletin will be published providing analysis of teacher vacancies. Teacher sickness absence and teacher substitution analysis will likely be published in September/October.

Department of Education (Northern Ireland) and Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency
18 June 2020 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 18 June 2020 9:30am