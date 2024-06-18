Official statistics announcement

Supply and Use of products and industry GVA, UK, experimental: 2022

UK economic timeseries data of important components of supply and use by product or by industry, including output, consumption, gross value added (GVA), imports and exports.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
18 June 2024
Last updated
18 June 2024
Release date:
October 2024 (provisional)
These statistics will be released in October 2024