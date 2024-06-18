Supply and Use of products and industry GVA, UK, experimental: 2022
UK economic timeseries data of important components of supply and use by product or by industry, including output, consumption, gross value added (GVA), imports and exports.
UK economic timeseries data of important components of supply and use by product or by industry, including output, consumption, gross value added (GVA), imports and exports.
To help us improve GOV.UK, we’d like to know more about your visit today. Please fill in this survey (opens in a new tab).