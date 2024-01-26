National statistics announcement

Summary Hospital-level Mortality Indicator (SHMI), Deaths associated with hospitalisation, England, November 2022 - October 2023

Indicator reporting mortality at hospital trust level across the NHS. This indicator is produced on a monthly basis and gives an indication for each non-specialist acute hospital trust in England whether the observed number of deaths within 30 days of discharge from hospital was higher than expected, lower than expected or as expected when compared to the national baseline.

NHS Digital
26 January 2024
26 January 2024
14 March 2024 9:30am (confirmed)
